Outpouring of generosity for victims of wheelchair theft in Mayfair

EMBED </>More Videos

Outpouring of generosity for victims of wheelchair theft in Mayfair. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 4pm on September 18, 2018.

By
MAYFAIR (WPVI) --
There has been an outpouring of support for the family of an 8-year-old boy whose wheelchair was stolen from outside his Mayfair home.

The custom chair is a necessity for Ryan Lewis, who has cerebral palsy.

"Thank you all so much. So much," said his mother, Meghan.

That was her message after the overwhelming support she has received since Action News first reported her story on Monday.

A thief swiped the $5,000 custom-fitted wheelchair on Saturday.

Meghan says since our story aired, people have been going out of their way to help any way they can.

"People were just handing me money left and right saying 'give this to your son, give this to your son,'" she said. "Me and my aunt are going to open an account for him on Friday and he'll have his own account and it'll be his money."

EMBED More News Videos

Thief swipes wheelchair used by boy, 8, with cerebral palsy. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 4:30pm on September 17, 2018.



The manufacturer that made the wheelchair has already committed to replacing it free of charge. But since it was custom-fitted, the order will take several months to fill.

So, Meghan says people have been offering to donate interim wheelchairs, along with other medical equipment.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 took it a step further. They contacted Meghan on Tuesday morning and offered to build a wheelchair ramp outside her home in Mayfair.

"She was really, really ecstatic and I just said, 'Let me get with our contractors and we're going to work on having a ramp constructed from her sidewalk to her front door," said Nicholas Denofa, VP of FOP Lodge 5.

Meghan says she is simply overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity she has experienced over the past 24 hours.

"There's a lot more nice people than mean people in this world. I will be the first person to testify to that," she said.

That wheelchair ramp should be installed within the next eight weeks.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the person who stole the wheelchair. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northeast Detectives.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newstheftNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police sergeant among 24 alleged child predators arrested in sting
Mother charged with homicide in death of boy, 2, in Tullytown
House partially collapses in Logan
Kayaker drowns in Brandywine River in Delaware
Search for missing endangered teen in Upper Gwynedd
Man in GoFundMe dispute: Everything will be 'crystal clear'
Pa. man sentenced to 100 years in child porn case
As Florence moves west, North Carolina prepares for recovery
Show More
Victims of Florence get support from friends in Churchville, Pa.
Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don't judge
Philadelphia agrees to overhaul property seizure law
Metro PCS store robbed at gunpoint in East Oak Lane
Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail into Delaware church
More News