Top 6: Restaurants with outside dining in Phoenixville

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Welcome to Phoenixville!Based on your votes, here are the top 6 places for outside dining:Sedona is one of the first stops off of Bridge Street. It's craft beers and wine from around the world, and Southwest inspired cuisine. I inhaled the goat cheese and tomato jam bruschetta and the desert fire jalapenos.You can enjoy the sun, or the shade under an umbrella at the Root Down Biergarten. Sip on some bourbon sweet tea, gin lemonade, or choose from a huge list of draft beers. Oh, and Fido is invited.If you're looking for a cozy atmosphere with a glass of wine, you can relax at Il Granaio. It's Italian pasta dishes, meat and seafood done right, so make sureyou come hungry.You'll feel like you can sit forever outside of Bistro on Bridge. It's the perfect people watching spot, and you can try one of their delicious burgers and catch some live music too.You can quite literally glide on over to Great American Pub, for some yummy bar snacks and ice cold drinks. The highlight here for me, was it's eclectic outdoor space and individual gliders, instead of tables.Next stop, Iron Hill Brewery. Their menu is all made from scratch and locally sourced, so grab a cold one of their award winning craft beers, and stay a while.And don't forget, Thursday through Sunday, Bridge Street closes down, and the diners can spill out onto the street for a dining experience like no other!