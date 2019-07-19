Over 100 animals rescued during SPCA raid in Pipersville

PIPERSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- More than 100 animals were rescued Thursday morning during an SPCA raid in Pipersville, Bucks County.The Action Cam found crates and cages, piled high, outside of a home on Durham Road.Officials say they found as many as 100 chickens, 50 goats, and two turkeys living in deplorable conditions.The SPCA has not yet said if the owner will face any charges.