Over 50 guns, grenades, pipe bomb, liquid mercury found inside Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia after police find a large cache of weaponry inside a home on Wednesday night.

Chopper 6 was over a home on the 9700 block of Northeast Avenue.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in Philadelphia where officers found a large cache of weaponry on August 28, 2019.



Police say they encountered a 72-year-old man whom relatives expressed concern that he may be depressed and or suicidal. The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police say family members gave them the authorization to enter the home, and upon entering, they found more than 50 guns, hundreds of rounds of ammo, 10 hand grenades, a pipe bomb and liquid mercury. The grenades are believed to be inert.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsweaponspennsylvaniaphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Out of a Hollywood movie': Dad saves family from fiery crash
Philly church deemed 'imminently dangerous' after massive blaze
Witness: 1 arrested after nasty crash in Springfield Township
People arriving in PHL from Puerto Rico taking no chances with Dorian
Girl with terminal cancer gets special night with Eagles cheerleaders
Custom ring stolen from Philly couple on vacation in San Francisco
Police: Mother arrested after toddler's remains found in alleyway in Camden
Show More
Dorian becomes hurricane as it nears US Virgin Islands
More road closures ahead of Made in America 2019
Wawa named best fast food in Pennsylvania
Fmr. Main Line high school teacher pleads guilty to sexual contact with student
Philly police asking for help after 3 armed robberies
More TOP STORIES News