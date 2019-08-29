Over 50 guns, grenades, pipe bomb, liquid mercury found inside Philadelphia home

Chopper 6 was over the scene in Philadelphia where officers found a large cache of weaponry on August 28, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia after police find a large cache of weaponry inside a home on Wednesday night.Chopper 6 was over a home on the 9700 block of Northeast Avenue.Police say they encountered a 72-year-old man whom relatives expressed concern that he may be depressed and or suicidal. The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.Police say family members gave them the authorization to enter the home, and upon entering, they found more than 50 guns, hundreds of rounds of ammo, 10 hand grenades, a pipe bomb and liquid mercury. The grenades are believed to be inert.