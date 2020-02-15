Overheard at Tredici

Ajay and State Treasurer Joe Torsella
The 77th State Treasurer for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Joe Torsella oversees $35 billion in revenue. This is just the latest in a career of high stakes positions for the Rhodes Scholar, Mayor Rendell-era fiscal turnaround wunderkind, indefatigable financial architect of the National Constitution Center, and putative future Gubernatorial candidate. In this encounter, Joe and Ajay examine Pennsylvania's need to invest in higher education for all, whether the time has come for a new Roosevelt to emerge on the political stage, and the critical importance of making your bed first thing in the morning. WATCH NOW
Ajay and Hazim Hardeman
From the basketball courts of the Raymond Rosen housing development in North Philadelphia to the hallowed halls of Oxford University, Hazim Hardeman's story is as improbable as it is inspiring. Once an indifferent student struggling to make his way through a woefully under-resourced educational system, Hardeman barely made it through high school, but his mother's determination sent him on a new course; first to the Community College of Philadelphia, then to Temple University, and ultimately to the distinction of becoming Temple University's first (and as yet, only) Rhodes Scholar.
WATCH PARTS ONE AND TWO NOW
Ajay and Josh Shapiro
From his election as the first Democratic chairman of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners in 150 years, to a first term as Pennsylvania Attorney General that has already been distinguished by landmark actions against the perpetrators of the opioid crisis, the clergy abuse epidemic and Trump's travel ban, Josh Shapiro has proven himself a transformative and bold advocate unafraid to take on the big fights. WATCH NOW
Ajay and John Fazio
Tredici -- John Fazio is the visionary founder of burgeoning local tech powerhouses Jarvus and N3RD Street Gamers, leading Philadelphia's foray into the multi-billion dollar (and growing) eSports industry, but make no mistake, his ambitions go far beyond video games. WATCH NOW
Ajay and David L. Cohen
In the premier episode of Overheard at Tredici, Ajay has a frank conversation with David L. Cohen. In his more than three decades in politics, business, academia and the civic arena, David has earned unparalleled renown as an indispensable political advisor, a titan of business and a civic visionary. This is a must watch conversation for anyone who wants to learn about David's success as a leader and how they can learn from his experiences. He also has a bold take on the forces that stand in the way of making Philadelphia a better city for business and its residents. Plus, how are Equity and Equality different, and why can Equality be a dangerous word? WATCH NOW
Ajay and Mike Quick
Sitting down with Ajay for this episode of Overheard at Tredici, Mike shares knowledge of the game and his career that transcends the football field. His experiences and what he has learned from them can impact anyone looking to be better at their lives. WATCH NOW