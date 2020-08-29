Overnight shootings in Philadelphia leave 3 victims in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men are hospitalized in critical condition after a pair of shootings overnight in Philadelphia.
DOUBLE SHOOTING IN HUNTING PARK
Two men are in critical condition after a double shooting in Hunting Park.
Police say shots were fired near North 12th and West Lycoming streets around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
Officers found a 41-year-old man with two gunshot injuries.
Several shell casings were recovered at the scene, including one that hit a parked truck.
Officers say a 59-year-old man, who ran from the scene, collapsed a few blocks away at Broad Street and West Hunting Park Avenue.
Both men were rushed into surgery at Einstein hospital.
It is unclear whether the two men know each other, or what led to the shooting. There has been no word on any arrests.
VICTIM ON GROUND, VEHICLE ON SIDEWALK
Police say they found a man shot and on the ground and a vehicle on the sidewalk in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 3000 block of West Lehigh Avenue just before 2 a.m.
Some 10 shell casings were recovered at the scene.
The victim is in critical condition. An investigation into this shooting continues.
VIOLENT YEAR IN PHILADELPHIA
The shootings follow several community protests against the violence in the city, including one on Thursday evening in South Philadelphia and one Friday afternoon in Mantua.
The city is closing in on 300 homicides for the year so far, with 298 people killed as of Friday afternoon.
At this point in 2019, 224 people were killed. The total amount of homicides for that year was 356.
The numbers could pass that if the current pace continues. In 2007, the deadliest year to date, there were 391 homicides.
