'Own The Room' documentary on Disney+ shines spotlight on student entrepreneurs in prestigious competition

"Own The Room" is giving audiences an inside look at one of the world's most prestigious competitions for young entrepreneurs.
They are determined, dreaming big, and pitching ideas that could change the world. They're also overcoming major odds.
This new National Geographic Documentary follows their journey at a prestigious competition in China.
"This is a competition where people can come from difficult backgrounds and still make," said Daniela Blanco, a student at NYU.
"My mom told me, 'You have a story that deserves to be heard.' I think that's also the story of so many people who leave their countries, who start from scratch, who have a crazy idea and don't know how to follow it," she said. "I hope that anyone who feels that way gets to watch it and can get the motivation that they need to follow their dream. The companies that exist right now were made by someone. So why can't that someone be us?"
Blanco is an immigrant who escaped the crisis in Venezuela. She's a student at NYU, pitching a technology that makes synthetic chemicals using the sun.
Each of the hopefuls has overcome immense obstacles to get where they are and where they want to be - from hurricanes to poverty to civil unrest.
"It's just incredible to see somebody who isn't just complaining about what's going wrong or what's happening, they're actually overcoming a lot and and working hard to make their dreams a reality," said director Cristina Costantini.
The students are competing for a $100,000 grand prize to make their life-changing business ideas a reality and transform the world.
"Own the Room" is available for streaming on March 12th on Disney+.