disney+ streaming service

'Own The Room' documentary on Disney+ shines spotlight on student entrepreneurs in prestigious competition

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A brand new documentary debuting Friday on Disney+ is shining a spotlight on incredible and inspirational students from around the world.

"Own The Room" is giving audiences an inside look at one of the world's most prestigious competitions for young entrepreneurs.

They are determined, dreaming big, and pitching ideas that could change the world. They're also overcoming major odds.

This new National Geographic Documentary follows their journey at a prestigious competition in China.

"This is a competition where people can come from difficult backgrounds and still make," said Daniela Blanco, a student at NYU.

EMBED More News Videos

"Own the Room" follows five students from different corners of the world as they take their big ideas to Macau, China for the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards.



"My mom told me, 'You have a story that deserves to be heard.' I think that's also the story of so many people who leave their countries, who start from scratch, who have a crazy idea and don't know how to follow it," she said. "I hope that anyone who feels that way gets to watch it and can get the motivation that they need to follow their dream. The companies that exist right now were made by someone. So why can't that someone be us?"

Blanco is an immigrant who escaped the crisis in Venezuela. She's a student at NYU, pitching a technology that makes synthetic chemicals using the sun.

Each of the hopefuls has overcome immense obstacles to get where they are and where they want to be - from hurricanes to poverty to civil unrest.

"It's just incredible to see somebody who isn't just complaining about what's going wrong or what's happening, they're actually overcoming a lot and and working hard to make their dreams a reality," said director Cristina Costantini.

The students are competing for a $100,000 grand prize to make their life-changing business ideas a reality and transform the world.

"Own the Room" is available for streaming on March 12th on Disney+.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentdisneydocumentarymovie premieredisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
'Mission Possible: The Race for a Vaccine,' shows history in the making
'Own the Room' aims to inspire entrepreneurship on Disney+
Disney+ surpasses 100 million global subscribers
On The Red Carpet celebrates history-making awards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 seriously injured after shooting in Philadelphia
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Biden signs $1.9T stimulus bill before speech to nation
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Jeffrey Lurie is doing too much and it's hurting the Birds
'The day everything changed:' 6abc documentary revisits March 11, 2020
Show More
NJ man pointed gun at Montco officer's head, weapon failed to fire: Police
Carter, Clinton, Bush and Obama urging COVID-19 vaccinations
Good Samaritans pull woman from car before fire, but she does not survive
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death
This 3-pound cheesesteak is arguably the best Philly cheesesteak around
More TOP STORIES News