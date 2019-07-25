Iconic Melrose Diner could be closed for weeks due to fire, owner says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The iconic Melrose Diner in South Philadelphia caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in around 5:45 p.m. for a fire at the landmark establishment located on the 1500 block of Snyder Avenue.

The owner of Melrose Diner says he believes it started as an electrical fire. He's been inside and says it looks bad.



"I kept pouring water everywhere to stop it!" said Paige, who works as a waitress at the diner.

She says she saw the flames erupt from under a vent and did everything she could to put it out until help arrived.



The owner of the 24-hour diner tells Action News his business could be closed for weeks to repair significant damage caused by the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
