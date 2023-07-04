Delco chef making meals that heal at Ox's Way Food Truck

When the Ox's Way food truck hits the road, owner Jorge Lopez is dishing out comfort foods re-made with healthy fruits and vegetables.

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- When the Ox's Way food truck hits the road, owner Jorge Lopez is dishing out comfort foods re-made with healthy fruits and vegetables.

He makes everything from fried enoki 'chick'n' sandwiches and avocado fries to Portobello mushroom Mac n cheese and fab cakes and steaks, which is his version of a crab cake but made with hearts of palm and artichoke hearts.

By sharing the food, Lopez hopes to take others on the same healing journey that he experienced.

He says he was a jumbo baby (nicknamed Ox by his dad at birth) and only got bigger as he grew up.

By 2011, he weighed 425 pounds, had early signs of Type II diabetes and his blood pressure was "through the roof."

He joined a kettlebell gym and started researching nutrition, learning specific foods that could help alleviate specific conditions in the body.

When he was down 150 pounds, he launched Ox's Way Food Truck and started spreading the gospel of healthy living.

He has a cafe and kitchen in Havertown where he makes meals for what he calls his heal plan and he makes cold-pressed juices for cleanses.

At 6-foot-3 and now a healthy 212 pounds, Ox describes himself as "a fat guy that fixed his relationship with food," and now he's hoping to help others achieve the same results.

Ox's Way | Facebook | Instagram

28 W. Eagle Road, #101, Havertown, Pa. 19083