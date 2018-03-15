Pa. ballplayer cut after domestic violence video released

Danry Vasquez

A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.

The Lancaster Barnstormers of the independent Atlantic League announced on their Facebook page late Tuesday that they had released 24-year-old Danry Vasquez. That was after Corpus Christi police released to KRIS-TV in Corpus Christi security video of the Venezuelan native slapping and backhanding his fiancee several times in August 2016 at Whataburger Field, home of the Corpus Christi Hooks baseball team.

WARNING: Disturbing Images/Video

EMBED More News Videos

Pa. baseball player cut over abuse video. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2018.


At the time, Vasquez was a member of the Hooks, Houston's farm team in the Double-A Texas League. Major League Baseball suspended Vasquez indefinitely; independent leagues aren't subject to MLB's authority.

Nueces League District Attorney Mark Gonzales told KRIS that Vasquez had completed all requirements of his probation.

