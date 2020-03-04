Lycoming County couple die in murder-suicide while kids are home: Police

PENN TWP., Pennsylvania -- A Pennsylvania man fatally shot his girlfriend in their home and then turned the gun on himself while two young children were also in the residence, state police said.

Emergency responders went to the home on Mt. Zion Road in Penn Township, Lycoming County around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after Wesley Minier, 36, called 911 and said he needed an ambulance for his child, authorities said.

When the responders entered the home, they found Minier's body in the kitchen and the body of his girlfriend, Kristin Page Walter, 29, in a bedroom.

An investigation found that Minier apparently killed Walter before shooting himself; the deaths were ruled a murder-suicide.

Responding officers found a 9-year-old boy, who was watching television in the living room, and a 6-year-old girl in the home. Neither child was injured and were turned over to child welfare officials.

Authorities have not said if or how the children were related to either Minier or Walter.
