Vaccinations grow in Pennsylvania; 2nd vaccine arriving soon

Pennsylvania COVID-19 live updates, news and information
PHILADELPHIA -- More than 17,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers at Pennsylvania hospitals, the state health secretary said Monday, as hospitals remain stressed by coronavirus patient loads and a second vaccine from Moderna is expected to arrive this week.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said 87 hospitals have thus far received doses of the first vaccine, from Pfizer, with another 30,000 doses due to arrive this week. In addition, hospitals in the state are slated to start receiving 198,000 doses of the newly approved Moderna vaccine this week, Levine said.



As part of a federal partnership, CVS and Walgreens next week will start on-site vaccination services for residents and staff of skilled nursing facilities across the state, Levine said. Those facilities will receive the Pfizer vaccine, she said.

In the meantime, Levine said even people who are receiving the vaccine should continue to observe efforts to stem the spread of the virus, including wearing a mask and adhering to social-distancing protocols.

Gov. Tom Wolf imposed a series of shutdowns through Jan. 4, including youth sports and other extracurricular activities, gyms, theaters and casinos, and indoor dining at restaurants amid rising infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths. The shutdown orders have drawn lawsuits, some local officials saying they won't enforce the orders, and a growing list of businesses vowing to defy the orders and stay open.

The daily load of positive cases has dropped since Wolf imposed the restrictions on Dec. 12, although hospitalizations have continued to rise.



Pioneering mRNA technology in Moderna, Pfizer vaccines developed at University of Pennsylvania


The pioneering work for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which was granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, and the Pfizer vaccine began at the University of Pennsylvania more than a decade ago.

Temple Health COVID-19 clinical trials are active, seeking recruits


Temple Health is on the forefront of a number of COVID-19 clinical trials. They are running both inpatient and outpatient and need recruits.

Philadelphia restaurants to get free COVID-19 testing for workers, families



Restaurant workers have been fighting for COVID-19 testing for themselves and their families since the pandemic started, and now, the coalition Save Philly Restaurants has secured it.

Philadelphia man shares why he participated in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial


Thirty-thousand people participated in the clinical trial to test Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, and many were here in Philadelphia at the University of Pennsylvania. Michael Pearson, 58 of Philadelphia, says participating in pandemic research is personal for him. He lost a cousin due to complications of COVID-19.

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Pennsylvania


The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, as the nation's pandemic deaths approached the horrifying new milestone of 300,000. Frontline workers, including hospital employees, will be among the first to be vaccinated in Pennsylvania.

What you need to know about the new COVID-19 restrictions in Pennsylvania


December 12 begins another version of a shutdown across the commonwealth. The coronavirus-related restrictions took effect on 12:01 a.m. and will last through 8 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021.

'This wave is worse': Emergency room nurse warns about COVID-19 dangers


In her eight years of nursing, Julia Kristen has never seen anything like this.

"I just can't get over how bad it is," said Kristen, who is a registered nurse working in the emergency room of Einstein Hospital. "Just one after another patient coming in so sick."

Fauci: Expect similar COVID travel restrictions, advisories for Christmas holiday


Americans should expect more COVID-related restrictions and advisories for the Christmas holiday, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert.

