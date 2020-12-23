Governor Wolf seeks $145M fund shift to help businesses with pandemic

PHILADELPHIA -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday proposed spending $145 million in a worker's compensation fund to help the state's businesses cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.The Democratic governor's proposal requires a vote from the Republican-majority Legislature to appropriate the money, and there has been no deal to accomplish that.Wolf said he wants the money to go out in the form of grants to businesses that have been most harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic."Business owners and employees have worked hard to protect their customers and their communities during this pandemic, and I thank all of those who have prioritized health and safety despite the hardship of the past several months," Wolf said in a news release.House Republican spokesman Jason Gottesman blamed Wolf's policies for the pandemic's effect on Pennsylvania businesses and urged him to lift those restrictions.The money is in the Insurance Department's Worker's Compensation Security Fund. Wolf and lawmakers recently tapped into the fund for $185 million, to balance the delayed 2020-21 deficit-riddled budget that passed in November. The fund, financed by premiums on workers' compensation insurance policies, ensures claims are paid if an insurer becomes insolvent."I urge the General Assembly to take action as soon as possible to get this money into the hands of the business owners and workers who need it," Wolf said. "The money is available and ready to be distributed and our businesses can't afford to wait."The pioneering work for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which was granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, and the Pfizer vaccine began at the University of Pennsylvania more than a decade ago.Temple Health is on the forefront of a number of COVID-19 clinical trials. They are running both inpatient and outpatient and need recruits.Restaurant workers have been fighting for COVID-19 testing for themselves and their families since the pandemic started, and now, the coalition Save Philly Restaurants has secured it.Thirty-thousand people participated in the clinical trial to test Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, and many were here in Philadelphia at the University of Pennsylvania. Michael Pearson, 58 of Philadelphia, says participating in pandemic research is personal for him. He lost a cousin due to complications of COVID-19.The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, as the nation's pandemic deaths approached the horrifying new milestone of 300,000. Frontline workers, including hospital employees, will be among the first to be vaccinated in Pennsylvania.December 12 begins another version of a shutdown across the commonwealth. The coronavirus-related restrictions took effect on 12:01 a.m. and will last through 8 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021.In her eight years of nursing, Julia Kristen has never seen anything like this."I just can't get over how bad it is," said Kristen, who is a registered nurse working in the emergency room of Einstein Hospital. "Just one after another patient coming in so sick."Americans should expect more COVID-related restrictions and advisories for the Christmas holiday, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert.