Traffic

Center City traffic closures are in effect

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we await official election results, police are closing streets in Center City out of an abundance of caution.

Roads are closed from 20th to 8th streets and Arch to Walnut streets.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said: "The traffic closures were instituted purely as a precautionary measure in light of ongoing and expected demonstration activity."

Pedestrians will still be able to walk around and all residents and essential employees will be able to access the area if they show ID.

The Office of Emergency Management will announce when the closures are lifted. A date and time has not been determined.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiatrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE Election Results for Pa., NJ and Del.
LIVE updates and resources for Election Day 2020
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
Live Pa. election result updates in Trump, Biden presidential race
NJ 2020 live election results
Sarah McBride elected as country's first transgender state senator
NJ election: Van Drew, Kennedy race too close to call
Show More
2020 Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats
NJ voters approve amendment legalizing marijuana
Delaware 2020 live presidential election results
Federal judge orders postal inspectors to several states, including Pa.
Election Day: Philly DA calls out tweets as 'deliberately deceptive'
More TOP STORIES News