Center City traffic closures are in effect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we await official election results, police are closing streets in Center City out of an abundance of caution.Roads are closed from 20th to 8th streets and Arch to Walnut streets.In a statement, a city spokesperson said: "The traffic closures were instituted purely as a precautionary measure in light of ongoing and expected demonstration activity."Pedestrians will still be able to walk around and all residents and essential employees will be able to access the area if they show ID.The Office of Emergency Management will announce when the closures are lifted. A date and time has not been determined.