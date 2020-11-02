2020 Election: Pennsylvania prepares to count ballots as nation watches

Candidates appeared to be divided by a razor-thin margin for the state's 20 electoral votes, and it seemed likely to be the epicenter of any post-election litigation.
The deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots is Friday under an extension ordered by the state's top court, a ruling that the Supreme Court left in place but suggested it would be open to revisiting.
In Montgomery County on Monday, mail-in ballots were being sorted by precinct. The actual counting won't begin until Tuesday, and officials will begin Election Day 2020 with pre-canvassing.
"Which is removing the ballots from the secrecy envelope and the outer envelope," said Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence (D). "Once that's done and sorted we can count them."
Lawrence said the ballot counting will go on 24/7.
He also said the state learned a lot from the primary election.
"We have a separate unit running the mail-in election. We've spent $1.7 million in equipment so we can count faster," Lawrence said.
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Bookvar's office said Monday that 78 percent of the mail-in and absentee ballots were returned.
If you did not receive your mail-in or absentee ballot in the mail, you should go to your polling place to cast a provisional ballot.
Here's a link to finding your polling place and more information on provisional ballots in Pennsylvania.
Mail-in ballots have to be at the election office or in a ballot box by 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots postmarked on Nov. 3 will count as long as they arrive by Friday at 5 p.m.
If you have a mail-in ballot, but you have not yet put it in the mail, make sure you take it to your county election office, a satellite election office, or a designated drop-off location.
Be sure to put your ballot in the secrecy envelope, and sign the back of the outer envelope.
While we may know who the winner was in Pennsylvania in a day or two, that's not a guarantee.
Meanwhile, the state won't consider results complete until the deadline for ballots to arrive on Nov. 6.