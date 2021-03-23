Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf calls for gun reform following mass shooting in Colorado

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf commented Tuesday on the mass shooting tragedy in Colorado that left 10 dead, calling for reform to gun laws here and across the country."Firearms were behind the senseless violence of 34 mass shootings in Pennsylvania in the year 2020 alone," said Wolf. "And just yesterday, our nation saw yet another example of the trauma that gun violence brings to communities."The governor's comments came at a pre-scheduled Day Of Advocacy event with Cease Fire PA.That group is calling on state and local leaders to take substantive action to reduce gun violence.