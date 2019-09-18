Pennsylvania lawmaker facing child porn possession charges resigns

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Senate officials say a Pennsylvania state lawmaker who is facing child pornography possession charges has resigned.

Sen. Mike Folmer's apparent resignation Wednesday came hours after he was arrested by the state attorney general's office. Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman said in statement that they received Folmer's resignation letter after they spoke with him to insist on it.

The state attorney general's office charged Folmer late Tuesday with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, both felonies.

Investigators allegedly found two images of child pornography on Folmer's cell phone after they asked him to turn it over at his house in Lebanon County. Authorities were acting on a tip from a social media website.

The 63-year-old Folmer and his lawyer haven't returned messages.
