23 wine and spirits stores in Philadelphia area to allow limited in-store access

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Thursday that 23 Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores in the Philadelphia region will be allowed to offer limited in-store access to the public.

It will begin on Friday, June 12.

The PLCB said a limit of 25 people will be allowed in most stores, including customers and employees, with further restrictions in the smaller stores.

The first hour of each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19.

Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Signs and markings will be placed inside the stores for guidance.

Store hours will be modified to allow for cleaning and restocking, and all sales are final and no returns will be accepted until further notice.

The stores include 20 in Philadelphia, two in Montgomery County and one in Delaware County.

In addition to the limited in-store access, the stores will also continue to provide curbside service.

Meanwhile, the PLCB said customers can still order online through FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

PHILADELPHIA:

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at Columbus Commons, 1940 S. Columbus Blvd.

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 5 N. 12th St.

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 2550 Grant Ave.

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 8844 Frankford Ave.

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 724 South St.

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Academy Plaza, 3246 Red Lion Road

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 1446 Point Breeze Ave.

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 401 Franklin Mills Circle

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 32 S. Second St.

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 2429 South St.

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 3903 Aramingo Ave.

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 1112 Chestnut St.

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 1237 S. 11th St.

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Hendrix Center, 11685 Bustleton Ave.

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Lincoln Square, 1403 Washington Ave.

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 2807 S. Front St.

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 2401 Vare Ave.

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Pennypack Circle Shopping Center, 8204 Roosevelt Blvd.

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Adams and Tabor Center, 730 Adams Ave.

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Ivyridge Shopping Center, 7146 Ridge Ave.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY:

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Melrose Shopping Center, 103 W. Cheltenham Ave., Cheltenham

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 8156 Ogontz Ave., Wyncote

DELAWARE COUNTY:

-Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 1500 Garrett Road, Upper Darby
