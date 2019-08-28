Pennsylvania man accused of pretending to be cop, preying on women

QUAKERTOWN BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County, Pennsylvania man is facing charges, accused of pretending to be a police officer to prey on women.Police in Quakertown Borough say back on August 11, Justin Underdown, 24, used an auctioned police car, with a working lightbar, to pull a woman over on Route 309.The woman told police he touched himself during the fake traffic stop.Two days later, Underdown allegedly exposed himself to another woman while at a traffic light on Route 309.He has been charged with impersonating a public servant and indecent exposure.