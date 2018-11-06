Pennsylvania man accused of threatening to shoot up polling place

WASHINGTON, Pa. --
A man has been arrested on charges that he threatened to shoot workers at a western Pennsylvania polling place.

Forty-eight-year-old Christopher Thomas Queen of Claysville is charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

Melanie Ostrander, Washington County's assistant elections director, said he came to the South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department in South Franklin Township at about 9 a.m. Tuesday but became irate when he was told he wasn't registered to vote.

Ostrander said the man allegedly "became upset, told the poll workers he was going to go get a gun and come back and shoot them."

Court documents don't list an attorney for Queen and a phone number listed in his name rang unanswered before disconnecting Tuesday.

-----
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newselectionvotingthreatPennsylvania
