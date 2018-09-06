Pa. man accused of threatening Trump suspected in break-in

HAZLETON, Pa. --
Authorities say a man accused of having threatened President Donald Trump and other officials is believed to have broken into a northeastern Pennsylvania business, stealing food, money and a shotgun.

But officials also believe 27-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo also made a post to his Facebook page, again making accusations of a conspiracy against him.

State troopers responded Wednesday to Skitco Iron Works in Hazle Township. U.S. Deputy Marshal Robert Clark, who has been leading the search for Christy, confirmed that they believe the post was made from the business.

The post, which has been removed, also mentions recent sightings of the Maple Shade, New Jersey, resident in Pennsylvania, where he's also wanted on arrest warrants for burglary, probation violation, and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.
