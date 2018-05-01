Pa. man saves boy from drowning in Myrtle Beach resort

A Pennsylvania man is being hailed a hero for a rescue caught on surveillance camera.

He saved a boy from drowning in a lazy river at a resort in Myrtle Beach.

Shaun Skursky was vacationing at the resort when he heard a lady screaming for help.

A boy playing in the lazy river became trapped underwater when his foot became stuck on a suction line.

Skursky, who works as a corrections officer at a state prison in Luzerne County, says his experience has taught him to act quickly.

Emergency responders say the boy was under water for eight minutes.

Thanks to Skursky, the boy survived and is doing OK.

Skursky hopes to meet the boy again someday.

