Lancaster County mother of 6 killed during North Carolina road rage shooting: Police

Authorities in Lumberton, North Carolina were called just before noon to I-95 South for the report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies found Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, had been shot through the passenger door.
According to authorities, she was headed to the beach with her husband when the shooting happened.
Investigators learned that the victim's vehicle came close to the suspect's car during a merge into a lane. That's when the suspect pulled next to Eberly and fired multiple shots into her vehicle, authorities said.
One of the bullets struck Eberly. Witnesses then said the suspect sped off and exited at Exit 22, crossing over the bridge coming into Lumberton.
The couple pulled their vehicle over on I-95 to await help.
Eberly was taken to the hospital where she later died. Her husband was not injured in the shooting.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Eberly leaves behind six children, who were at home with their grandparents.
"This was an innocent family from Pennsylvania headed to the beach for a vacation," Burnis wrote in a statement. "Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents, but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered in such a cowardly and senseless way. My heart goes out to this family and I ask that everyone reading this stop and pray for this entire family."
Wilkins said multiple investigators have been working the case and are viewing video footage from various locations along I-95.
"Why anyone would do this is beyond me. It has been very disturbing to us all since arriving on the scene. To know the fear they must have faced as they awaited help and cars just zooming by on I-95. Take a moment and imagine if this was you or your loved one," Wilkins said on a Facebook post Thursday night.
He said authorities want to find the "coward that has caused this tragedy."
"I pray that someone comes forward and turns themselves in or that someone makes that call and provide the information needed to bring this person to justice. I am no preacher and don't pretend to be one but we can't let the devil win," Wilkins said.
On Friday, Wilkins posted on Facebook that he had been contacted by hundreds of people looking to help Eberly's family. He said the family has set up a GoFundMe page in her honor. According to the page, the funds will be donated to organizations that were close to Eberly's heart.
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a 2010 model silver or grey Chevrolet Malibu or Impala with dark-tinted windows and chrome around the window frame.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170 or call 911.