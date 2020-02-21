Police-involved shooting in Doylestown follows shelter-in-place order: DA

DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A barricade situation ended with a police-involved shooting in Doylestown Township, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.The standoff began around 9 p.m. Thursday at the Olde Colonial Greene residential community in the area of Shady Retreat Road and Limekiln Road.The neighborhood is made up of townhomes. Police warned residents to stay inside their homes, with many receiving a shelter-in-place phone call."No cars could get in because they had it all blocked off," said Roger Ohlandt, who lives in the community.By 10:30 p.m., the order was lifted and authorities said the threat to the community was over.Carriage Drive was one of several streets that were shut down while the man barricaded himself inside one of the townhomes.A neighbor said that other neighbors have been talking on social media wondering what went on with the man involved in the standoff."I don't know the guy at all, but Facebook was saying he gets kind of weird," said resident Six Perez.Video from Chopper 6 showed medics surrounding the shirtless man on the front yard of a home. He was placed on a stretcher and taken by ambulance from the scene. His condition has not been released.Just before midnight, authorities confirmed there was a police-involved shooting.It's not known if the suspect fired at police. The DA's office would not confirm that information, or which police agency was involved in the shooting.The district attorney's office said no police officers were injured.Police spent the entire evening at the scene, leaving at around 5 a.m. One home had a broken window. There was a bullet hole in the siding of another home and one in the window of the house the suspect was in during the standoff.It is standard procedure for any police-involved shooting investigation in Bucks County to include the district attorney's office.