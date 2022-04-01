1 officer killed, 2 others shot in Lebanon, Pennsylvania

LEBANON, Pennsylvania -- One officer was killed and two others were shot Thursday in Pennsylvania while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said.Police officers went to a home in the city at about 3:30 p.m. for the disturbance call when gunfire broke out and officers radioed in they were hit, Capello said at a brief news conference.All three officers were taken to hospitals. One of them has been pronounced dead. A second is in critical condition, but is stable, and a third was in stable condition, Capello said.The suspect, a 34-year-old man, was killed in the shooting, Lebanon Police Chief Todd Breiner said.The slain officer's name is being withheld pending notification of extended family members.Police did not release further details.