1 officer killed, 2 others shot in Lebanon, Pennsylvania

LEBANON, Pennsylvania -- One officer was killed and two others were shot Thursday in Pennsylvania while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said.

Police officers went to a home in the city at about 3:30 p.m. for the disturbance call when gunfire broke out and officers radioed in they were hit, Capello said at a brief news conference.

All three officers were taken to hospitals. One of them has been pronounced dead. A second is in critical condition, but is stable, and a third was in stable condition, Capello said.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man, was killed in the shooting, Lebanon Police Chief Todd Breiner said.

The slain officer's name is being withheld pending notification of extended family members.

Police did not release further details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniapolice officer shotofficer killed
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe Weather Threat Tonight
Bucks woman admits to shooting partner, hiding body in bedroom: Police
Final farewell for Pa. State Police trooper killed in I-95 crash
Skippy recalling some peanut butter jars over steel fragments
Police ID suspected DUI driver who hit officer
Police announce arrest after man stabbed, run over by car in Bensalem
Excitement building as 'Nova gets ready for Final Four showdown
Show More
Conflicting reports over whether Will Smith asked to leave Oscars
Transgender Day of Visibility includes calls for federal action
Dashcam video released in case of murdered Pa. Uber driver
Gov. Murphy tests positive for COVID-19, is 'asymptomatic'
Mom of Navy SEAL candidate who died after 'hell week' speaks out
More TOP STORIES News