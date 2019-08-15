Pennsylvania politicians call for gun control in wake of Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA -- Politicians from Pennsylvania are calling for new gun-control measures after a gunman barricaded himself inside a Philadelphia house for hours, shooting at police.

Six officers were wounded in the standoff Wednesday night and have since been released from the hospital. The gunman surrendered and was taken into custody.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey told reporters Thursday that the Senate must vote on a background check bill and also move to ban "weapons of war."



Senator Sharif Street says the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania can do more to get some of these guns off the street.

"We have not even come close to even what we're supposed to do. So the next time one of my colleges offers their thoughts and prayers and pretends somehow that they are people of faith-- I say until they show me something that works, their faith is dead," Street said.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
