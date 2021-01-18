Pennsylvania woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi's office facing new charges

By
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman accused of stealing the computer from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill is facing new charges, according to an amended affidavit released on Tuesday night.

In addition to her unlawful entry and disorderly conduct charges previously filed, Riley Williams now faces a federal theft charge and a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding.

Riley June Williams / Dauphin County Jail



The FBI has said a witness who claims to be an ex of Williams' said friends showed that person a video of Williams taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Pelosi's office during the breach of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The tipster alleged that Williams intended to send the device to a friend in Russia who planned to sell it to that country's foreign intelligence service, but that plan fell through and she either has the device or destroyed it, investigators said in court records. The FBI continues to investigate that claim.

Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, confirmed two days after the Capitol attack that a laptop used only for presentations had been taken from a conference room.
EMBED More News Videos

A woman accused of storming the US Capitol and stealing a laptop or hard drive from the office of Speaker Pelosi with the intention of selling it to Russia's intel service has been taken into custody.



On Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian T. Haugsby argued Williams should not be released on bail pending trial, saying she might flee or try to obstruct justice.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson scheduled a preliminary hearing and consideration of bail for early Thursday morning. Williams' lawyer, Lori Ulrich, argued for her release and against a delay.

Williams' father, who lives in the Harrisburg suburb of Camp Hill, told local law enforcement that he and his daughter went to Washington on the day of the protest but didn't stay together, meeting up later to return to Harrisburg, the FBI said.

Lehigh Valley Man Arrested


A Lehigh County man also faces charges for his alleged involvement in the riot.

Twenty-nine-year-old Craig Bingert turned himself in Sunday.



The FBI said he worked with other rioters to shove a barricade into police officers.

He then helped them lift it up in an apparent attempt to break through the police line.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harrisburgriottheftus capitolnancy pelosi
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. and Philly officials expand COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Elderly man beaten, gagged inside home has died
NJ man accused of killing hunter taken into custody
Possible mistaken identity in Poconos shootings; 5 arrested
The long, painful road that brought Biden to Oval Office
Biden will be sworn in with family Bible during inauguration
Man accused of killing Temple grad was released from jail 2 weeks earlier: Officials
Show More
President-elect Biden gives emotional goodbye to Delaware
18 family members get COVID after holiday gathering
Philly, capital cities remain on high alert ahead of Inauguration Day
Trump releases taped farewell address on last full day in office
Instagram influencer found dead in Houston was strangled, autopsy says
More TOP STORIES News