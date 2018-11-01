Pennsylvania school bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop

EMBED </>More Videos

Pa. school bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop. Watch the report from 6abc.com on November 1, 2018.

TYRONE, Pa. --
A school superintendent in Pennsylvania says a school bus driver arrived at a stop to find a fatally injured second-grader, who apparently had been hit by a vehicle while waiting for the bus.

Tyrone Area School District Superintendent Cathy Harlow says in a Facebook posting that the apparent hit-and-run happened before school Thursday morning.
RELATED: Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck at school bus stop in Rochester, Indiana

She says the bus driver called 911 and stayed with the 7-year-old boy until first responders arrived.

She says counseling is being provided for students and staff at Tyrone Elementary School.

RELATED: 9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi

State police are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runchild killedschool busstudentsstudent diespennsylvania newsPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Driver charged after twin boys, sister killed at Indiana bus stop
9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi
Top Stories
Tractor-trailer partially plows through New Jersey market
Realtor found shot outside home for sale in Mayfair
Toy gun prompts lockdown, early dismissal at Upper Darby High
Cleanup effort targets drug-ravaged Kensington section
WATCH: Huge blaze erupts after boat loses control in Spain
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating in Philly
Baby 'died of diaper rash,' prosecutor says
Synagogue suspect pleads not guilty as more funerals planned
Show More
Man shot during Halloween party at after-hours club
9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
Police: Man wearing horror movie mask shoots 2 in NYC
10th child dies in viral outbreak at N.J. pediatric rehab center
More News