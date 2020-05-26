Politics

Mail-in ballots, precinct changes and other ways COVID-19 is impacting the PA Primary

By and Niki Hawkins
In this week's episode of Inside Story, Matt O'Donnell interviews Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa Deeley to discuss and give the most up-to-date information regarding the upcoming primary elections, mail-in ballots, changing locations for the polls, and how the rules for social distancing will be in effect as the region votes next week during this pandemic.
Gov. Wolf encourages PA voters to apply for mail-in ballot
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is encouraging registered voters to apply for a mail-in ballot for the June 2 primary election, as Pennsylvania continues mitigation efforts to fight COVID-19. Wolf also announced the Department of State has launched an awareness campaign to inform the public about the new primary election date and how to apply for a mail-in ballot.


