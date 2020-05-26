Mail-in ballots, precinct changes and other ways COVID-19 is impacting the PA Primary

Gov. Wolf encourages PA voters to apply for mail-in ballot
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is encouraging registered voters to apply for a mail-in ballot for the June 2 primary election, as Pennsylvania continues mitigation efforts to fight COVID-19. Wolf also announced the Department of State has launched an awareness campaign to inform the public about the new primary election date and how to apply for a mail-in ballot.
