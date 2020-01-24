Man wanted for showing 12-year-old girl porn, asking for sex in Concord Township: Police

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who they said showed a 12-year-old girl a pornographic video on his phone and then asked her to engage in sexual acts with him."It's something you don't want to see so close to home," said Greg Ciminera, who lives in Concord Township, in the neighborhood of the attempted luring.Dr. Marc Bertrando, the superintendent of Garnet Valley School District said on Tuesday afternoon one of the middle school students was approached by a man on Rebeccas Lane near Thornton Road in the township, after she got off her school bus."It's pretty scary as a father of a middle school girl, it would freak me out," said Bertrando.Police said the man pulled his vehicle near the victim after she got off the school bus and showed her a sexually explicit video on his phone. The man then asked her if she would engage in sexual acts with him. The girl got home safely and reported it to her mother, according to the district's superintendent.State police said they're not increasing patrols in the area."Disturbing. It is very highly unacceptable behavior that this would even be something that somebody would approach a young female, to address a topic like this," said Trooper Jessica Tobin with Pennsylvania State Police.School bus drivers have been told to be more vigilant by the district, and parents Action News spoke with said they are having an important conversation with their kids about stranger danger."I tell them of course never talk to strangers, scream as loud as you can, and just run," said Eileen Laskas, from Media.State police said the car being driven was described as a cream-colored sedan. The man was described as Hispanic or Asian man, in his mid to late 40s, with short black hair and a beard, wearing a baseball cap.If you have any information state police want to hear from you.