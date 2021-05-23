officer involved shooting

Pa. State Police trooper fatally shoots man after confrontation in Northampton County

By
WILLIAMS TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in Northampton County, Pennsylvania after a man was shot and killed by a Pennsylvania State Police trooper on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:34 p.m. on the 900 block of Berger Road in Williams Township, Northampton County.

Troopers were called to the home after a 911 call reported a disturbance in the area.

Upon arrival to the scene, authorities say a confrontation ensued between a 55-year-old man and the trooper outside the home.

At some point during the confrontation, the trooper fired two shots, killing the man, said investigators.

Further details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Authorities have not identified the trooper involved or the man who was killed.

