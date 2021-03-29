Quick-hitting storm damages roof, leaves thousands without power across region

The storm packed a powerful punch, some areas recorded wind gusts of nearly 60 mph.
In Abington Township, the storm brought down a tree near Stocton Road and Washington Lane.
WEATHER: tree down in Abington near Stocton and Washington Lane intersection. MontCo public works just arrived. PECO on the way @6abc pic.twitter.com/6Uet3Gn4l1— Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) March 29, 2021
The downed tree stopped Bryce Schmidt from getting home, and knocked out power for dozens of residents in the area.
"It came out of nowhere like I didn't expect it," said he said.
As of 10 p.m. the following power outages have been reported:
PECO: 1,896 residents without power
PSEG: 5,058 residents without power
AC ELECTRIC: 2,688 residents without power
PPL: 569 residents without power
DELMARVA: 4,758 residents without power
In Trenton, New Jersey, the powerful winds ripped part of a roof off a warehouse on New York Avenue.
Images shared with Action News showed the aftermath. It's still unclear if anybody was inside when the storm hit.
In Delaware, a tree hit the back of a house in Henry Clay Village in New Castle County, and multiple trees and power lines were down along North Star Road.
No storm-related injuries have been reported.
