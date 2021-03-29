storm damage

Quick-hitting storm damages roof, leaves thousands without power across region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A quick-hitting storm moved through the Philadelphia region on Sunday evening, bringing down trees and leaving thousands without power.

The storm packed a powerful punch, some areas recorded wind gusts of nearly 60 mph.

In Abington Township, the storm brought down a tree near Stocton Road and Washington Lane.



The downed tree stopped Bryce Schmidt from getting home, and knocked out power for dozens of residents in the area.

"It came out of nowhere like I didn't expect it," said he said.

As of 10 p.m. the following power outages have been reported:

PECO: 1,896 residents without power

PSEG: 5,058 residents without power
AC ELECTRIC: 2,688 residents without power
PPL: 569 residents without power
DELMARVA: 4,758 residents without power
In Trenton, New Jersey, the powerful winds ripped part of a roof off a warehouse on New York Avenue.


Images shared with Action News showed the aftermath. It's still unclear if anybody was inside when the storm hit.

Severe weather caused damage to a roof in Trenton, NJ on March 28, 2021.

Brittney Michelle McLaughlin



In Delaware, a tree hit the back of a house in Henry Clay Village in New Castle County, and multiple trees and power lines were down along North Star Road.

