Crime & Safety

Suburban Philadelphia treatment firm accused of exploiting addicts, insurers

EMBED <>More Videos

Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announces charges against 11 people and nine corporations for fraud on March 25, 2019.

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania attorney general's office is charging the co-founder and executives of an addiction treatment firm and accusing them of profiting off addicts by fraudulently billing insurance companies for tens of millions of dollars.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges Monday against 11 people and nine corporations.

The case revolves around Liberation Way, a for-profit treatment company with centers in suburban Philadelphia that was sold to a private equity firm in 2017.

Shapiro says the two-year investigation found more than $44 million in profits from fraudulent schemes.

Those alleged schemes include billing for substandard, nonexistent or unnecessary treatment, generally targeting out-of-network insurance carriers.

Shapiro also says the company got kickbacks from insurance coverage of unnecessary urine lab tests and warehoused addicts in poorly run unlicensed inpatient facilities.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetypennsylvania newsfraudopioids
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life outside town hall
Man charged with bar employee's murder in Germantown
Police seek car in connection to West Philly road rage homicide
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Shower Today
PennDOT Hard at Work Filling Potholes
South Jersey couple rescued after nightmare cruise
Show More
Verizon worker suspended after rescuing cat stuck on utility pole
$50M esports arena being planned for Philly Sports Complex
2 dead, third person unaccounted for following fire in Kensington
2 drivers abandon their cars following crash
2 killed in motorcycle crash in front of Bucks County high school
More TOP STORIES News