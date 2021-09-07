Portion of Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County to close this afternoon

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County will be shut down for part of the afternoon.The closure will begin at approximately 12 p.m. on Interstate 276 between the Norristown Exit (#333) and the Ft. Washington Exit (#339).It could last one to two hours, Turnpike officials announced Tuesday, and will impact both the eastbound and westbound lanes.The closure will be for emergency utility line work.