pennsylvania turnpike

Portion of Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County to close this afternoon

The closure could last one to two hours, Turnpike officials announced Tuesday.

(Shutterstock)

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County will be shut down for part of the afternoon.

The closure will begin at approximately 12 p.m. on Interstate 276 between the Norristown Exit (#333) and the Ft. Washington Exit (#339).

It could last one to two hours, Turnpike officials announced Tuesday, and will impact both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

The closure will be for emergency utility line work.

MORE TOP STORIES:





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnorristown boroughpennsylvania turnpike
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE
1 killed in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash in KOP
Crashes cause delays on Ben Franklin Bridge, Pa. Turnpike
Man killed after trailer crashes off Pa. Turnpike bridge: Police
Plane makes emergency landing on Pennsylvania Turnpike
TOP STORIES
WATCH: David Murphy signs off after 31 years with Action News
Biden to survey storm damage in New Jersey today
Pennsylvania's school mask mandate now in effect
AccuWeather: Beautiful today, storm chance Wednesday night
SC lawyer who was shot in head accused of stealing from law firm
Nipah virus outbreak in India? State battered by COVID now on alert
Computer chip shortage to keep car prices sky-high
Show More
4 US citizens evacuated over Afghanistan's land border, official says
What to expect when trial of alleged 9/11 mastermind resumes
2 critically injured in drive-by shooting in North Philly
'The Wire' actor found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say
Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady
More TOP STORIES News