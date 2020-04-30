weather

Strong winds bring down trees across Philadelphia region

Strong winds toppled trees across the Delaware Valley on Thursday evening.

Widespread gusts of 40 to 50 mph with some peak gusts up to near 60 mph have led to downed trees, limbs and power lines in several parts of the region.

In Brandywine Hundred, Delaware, a large tree came crashing into a home on the 1500 block of Brandywine Boulevard. The tree punctured the roof causing major damage.

Residents from Chester County to the Jersey shore have also reported trees down.

Heavy rain is in the forecast through the night before the storm moves off the coast by midnight.

Roughly 1.5 to 2.5" of rain is expected, as well as flooding on underpasses and low-lying areas.

More than 66,000 residents are without power at this hour.

