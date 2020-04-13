Coronavirus

Utility companies share tips ahead of severe weather during COVID-19

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Powerful winds could cause severe damage and power outages from the New Jersey shore to Pennsylvania. On Sunday night PECO, PSE&G and Atlantic City Electric are sharing tips to customers and assuring them they are prepared amidst a pandemic.





In Camden County, Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli said officials are working to prepare for widespread damage during COVID19.

"The concern is, of course, that utility workers also have to quarantine or are sick, so there's a concern about the amount of employees available. We're trying to get a communications network together through all of our municipalities so that there's a lot of communication that can be made to the utility companies that serve Camden County," said Cappelli.

PSE&G said in a statement, "We are closely monitoring the weather and are prepared for what could be a significant weather event," said Paul Toscarelli, PSE&G's director of emergency preparedness. "PSE&G will have sufficient crews available tonight and Monday to respond to any service interruptions that may occur."

Camden County officials added to be prepared by charging everything, adding batteries to your stockpile and filling your freezer to keep it colder if you should lose power.

