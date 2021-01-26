Judge restricts internet use for Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi's laptop during riot

Riley June Williams / Dauphin County Jail

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- A federal judge has just tightened the conditions on the release of a Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol riot earlier this month.Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui has ordered that Riley Williams must be restricted from internet use after the Justice Department raised concerns about her efforts to delete her accounts and encourage others to delete messages as well."This is a person who is motivated to, and knows how to, tell people to destroy records," federal prosecutor Mona Sedky said. "We have evidence that Ms. Williams was instructing one of her discord associates to delete messages, and those messages had to do with the Capitol riot events."The FBI has said an unidentified former romantic partner of Williams tipped them off that she appeared in video from the Jan. 6 rioting and the tipster claimed she had hoped to sell the computer to Russian intelligence.Faruqui said Williams' case was "like nothing else" he had seen, and ordered her cut off from all devices with internet access and limited her to a flip phone. She is allowed to use her mother's iPad and phone under monitoring only to communicate with her attorney and to receive mental health counseling. The smart TV in the home must remain off."It's very troubling conduct in the criminal complaint, frankly something like nothing else in the cases that we've seen so far," Judge Farouki said. "I think we have to have limitations on internet access."Willaims' attorney had asked the judge not to restrict her internet access, arguing that her deletions "were not with any intent of obstructing."Video from the riot shows a woman matching Williams' description exhorting invaders to go "upstairs, upstairs, upstairs" during the attack. The FBI has said Williams was recorded on closed-circuit cameras in the Capitol going into and coming out of Pelosi's office.An FBI affidavit said a cellphone video likely shot by Williams showed a man's gloved hand lifting an HP laptop from a table, and the caption read, "they got the laptop."