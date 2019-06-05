Pennsylvania woman found dead days before couple at same Dominican Republic resort

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An Allentown, Pennsylvania woman died of respiratory failure at the same hotel in the Dominican Republic where a Maryland couple died, 6abc Action News has learned.

Miranda Schaup-Werner was found dead at the Grand Bahia Principe hotel on May 25.

FACEBOOK/MIRANDA SCHAUP-WERNER



Days later, Edward Holmes and his fiance Cynthia Day were found dead in their hotel room.

The U.S. Department of State confirmed the couple's deaths in a statement to ABC News.

SEE ALSO: Delaware woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic vacation attack

Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack. Chad Pradelli has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on May 30, 2019.



"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," a State Department official said. "We are in close contact with local authorities regarding their investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater responsibility than the protection of U.S. citizens overseas. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment."

In both cases, the cause of death was listed as respiratory failure and pulmonary edema.

Schaup-Werner's family released a statement saying, "Was this a poisoning? Why wasn't that question originally investigated by the local police? Is it just normally assumed that a healthy 41-year-old suddenly dies like this? Is this a pattern?"

Police say they are aware of Schaup -Werner's death but haven't opened a criminal investigation.

They have opened one into the Maryland couple's deaths.
