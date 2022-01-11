Community & Events

South Philadelphia's Painted Mug puts spotlight on LGBTQ+ community

By Bethany Owings
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Painted Mug in South Philadelphia is a new café and performance space that focuses on empowering the LGBTQIA community.

Co-Founder Taylor Plunkett-Clements says the new space fills an unmet need and will highlight sober activities that de-centers drugs and alcohol while serving as an inviting spot for younger crowds.

Owner Vinnie Scarfo says they have a packed calendar for January, with everything from drag, burlesque, board games, knitters and yarn crafters, and sober karaoke.

Their goal is to uplift the community and share joy. They are crowdfunding to finish renovations on the space.

The Painted Mug | Instagram | Facebook
1527 Jackson Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145
