Pair of robbers sought in Camden

EMBED </>More Videos

Pair of robbers sought in Camden. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on July 5, 2018. (WPVI)

Police in Camden are asking for your help identifying a pair of robbery suspects.

Authorities have released this surveillance video of the robbery suspects.

They say two victims were approached on Monday shortly before 1 a.m. on the 3200 block of River Road by two other men.

One of them had a gun.

If you are able to help police identify the suspects, you're asked to call them right away.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsrobberyarmed robberyCamden
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News