crime

Pair of shootings overnight in Philadelphia leave 3 victims in critical condition

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men are hospitalized in critical condition after a pair of shootings overnight in Philadelphia.

DOUBLE SHOOTING IN HUNTING PARK

Two men are in critical condition after a double shooting in Hunting Park.

Police say shots were fired near North 12th and West Lycoming streets around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
Officers found a 41-year-old man with two gunshot injuries.

Several shell casings were recovered at the scene, including one that hit a parked truck.

Officers say a 59-year-old man, who ran from the scene, collapsed a few blocks away at Broad Street and West Hunting Park Avenue.

RELATED: Security guard shot at Philadelphia Wawa following argument about social distancing

Both men were rushed into surgery at Einstein hospital.

It is unclear whether the two men know each other, or what led to the shooting. There has been no word on any arrests.

VICTIM ON GROUND, VEHICLE ON SIDEWALK IN JUNIATA

EMBED More News Videos

A man was critically injured after a shooting early Saturday morning in the Juniata section of Philadelphia.



Police say they found a man shot and on the ground and a vehicle on the sidewalk in the Juniata section of the city.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 3000 block of West Lehigh Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Some 10 shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The victim is in critical condition. An investigation into this shooting continues.

VIOLENT YEAR IN PHILADELPHIA

The shootings follow several community protests against the violence in the city, including one on Thursday evening in South Philadelphia and one Friday afternoon in Mantua.

The city is closing in on 300 homicides for the year so far, with 298 people killed as of Friday afternoon.

At this point in 2019, 224 people were killed. The total amount of homicides for that year was 356.

The numbers could pass that if the current pace continues. In 2007, the deadliest year to date, there were 391 homicides.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimegun violenceviolencephiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Shooting leaves 1 dead, two injured in Chester: Police
Security guard shot at Philly Wawa after argument about social distancing: Police
Woman shot in head while driving in Germantown: Police
Philly residents 'tired of the killing' in their community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen who organized BLM protest gets hit with $2,500 police OT bill
Whale encounter off Ocean City, NJ caught on video
Celebrities react to death of 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman
AccuWeather: Scattered Showers And Downpours Today
Storms bring damaging winds, flooding rains across area
Players rally after school allows all fall sports except football
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Show More
Nevada man becomes first in the US to catch COVID-19 twice
Teenagers say they feel pressure on social media to attend parties
U.S. Attorney investigating after woman attacked in Philadelphia church
Penns Grove-Carneys Point teachers ask to start virtual citing unsafe conditions
Security guard shot at Philly Wawa after argument about social distancing: Police
More TOP STORIES News