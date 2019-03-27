Crime & Safety

Pair steals elderly woman's wallet, goes on shopping spree at Home Goods, police say

Pair steals woman's wallet, goes on shopping spree, police say: Matt O'Donnell reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 27, 2019

MARLTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Evesham Police are asking for help finding the thieves who stole an elderly woman's wallet then went on a shopping spree.

It happened at the Home Goods store on Route 73, in Marlton last Wednesday.

According to investigators, the robbers racked up $7300 in charges.

Detectives say a female suspect distracted the victim while a man took the wallet out of the woman's purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
