Pair steals elderly woman's wallet, goes on shopping spree at Home Goods, police say

MARLTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Evesham Police are asking for help finding the thieves who stole an elderly woman's wallet then went on a shopping spree.It happened at the Home Goods store on Route 73, in Marlton last Wednesday.According to investigators, the robbers racked up $7300 in charges.Detectives say a female suspect distracted the victim while a man took the wallet out of the woman's purse.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.