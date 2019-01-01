Pair wanted in Maryland slaying arrested in Delaware

Larence Godfrey Jr. and Michelle Godfrey

NEWARK, Del. --
A man and woman wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in suburban Maryland have been arrested in Delaware and face murder charges.

Delaware State Police said Monday that 36-year-old Larence Godfrey and 41-year-old Michelle Godfrey of Washington D.C. are in custody in Delaware pending extradition to Maryland.

Police said the pair were arrested Saturday after their vehicle, an orange Chevrolet HHR, was seen outside an apartment complex in Newark.

The Godfreys are charged with murder in the shooting death Friday of 31-year-old Eric Smith Jr. of Seat Pleasant, Maryland. Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, say the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Larence Godfrey and the victim.

In 2014, Larence Godfrey was arrested after police said he escaped a minimum-security prison for several hours.

