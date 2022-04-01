Volunteer PAL coach facing rape, sex assault charges involving 15-year-old

Marquis Graham

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A volunteer coach with the Police Athletic League has been arrested and charged with the rape of a 15-year-old, Philadelphia police said.Marquis Graham, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on March 31. Police said he was found hiding in the basement of a building in the 1100 block of W. Nevada Street.According to police, the crime happened at about 3:30 p.m. on March 9 as the teen victim was leaving the PAL center she regularly attends in the 3100 block of Ridge Avenue. Police said Graham, who was driving, offered to give her a ride to work.The victim accepted the ride, and once inside Graham's car, she was sexually assaulted, police said.Graham is charged with rape, sexual assault, corruption of minors and other related crimes.