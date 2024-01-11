Lake Tahoe, California ski resort reopens on high alert after deadly avalanche kills 1, hurts 3

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- Palisades Tahoe ski resort reopened Thursday after a deadly avalanche hit the mountain Wednesday, shutting down operations and launching a big search for survivors.

One person was killed and three were injured when the avalanche roared through a section of expert trails at Palisades Tahoe, authorities said.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 66-year-old Kenneth Kidd of Point Reyes and the Truckee area.

Thursday Operations

Palisades Tahoe shut down for the rest of the day around 11 a.m. Wednesday, but it is expected to partially reopen on Thursday.

However, the resort says to expect significant delays at both Palisades and Alpine.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has what they're calling a "considerable" avalanche risk in the same exact area today, with even more snowfall overnight keeping crews on high alert.

Palisades says it will be a "rigorous snow safety morning" and because of the closure on Wednesday, it will take longer to open lifts.

KT-22, the area where the avalanche happened, will remain closed. The resort says avalanche debris along with new snow has covered the KT-22 access road, which is needed to assess terrain.

The resort is asking skiers to check its Lift and Trail Status page to see what's scheduled.

What Happened

The avalanche occurred around 9:30 a.m. on steep slopes under the KT-22 lift, which serves "black diamond" runs for skilled skiers and snowboarders.

It prompted Palisades Tahoe to close 30 minutes after it opened and search crews combed the area to see if anyone was injured or trapped.

While some community members said they couldn't believe it came to this, those from Palisades Tahoe say they had been involved in avalanche control assessment since Sunday.

"I'm surprised they had it opened just given the variable conditions," said Roy Buckton, who lives nearby.

Sgt. David Smith, a spokesperson for the Placer County sheriff, said hours later that a male victim died and other male sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He said nobody else was missing.

Just after 3 p.m. Pacific Time, the resort updated the number of injured from one to three.

"Three other skiers sustained non-life threatening injuries, and were released after initial treatment," Palisades Tahoe wrote in a statement.

The avalanche happened as major storm with snow and gusty winds moved into the region.

Winds gusted in excess of 100 mph over ridgetops around Lake Tahoe late Tuesday ahead of a powerful storm expected to bring as much as 2 feet of snow to the highest elevations by early Thursday.

Community reacts to death

Wednesday's death at Palisades Tahoe is the first U.S. avalanche fatality of the 2023-2024 winter season, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

"I'm a little shaken up about it, it's just weird living across from an area where you know something bad just happened - a tragedy," said Buckton.

"Our heart felt condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Kidd," the sheriff's office wrote.

Palisades is a sister resort of Alpine, formerly known as Alpine Meadows, which had one of the worst avalanches in California history in 1982, where seven people were killed.

Palisades Tahoe wrote in a statement:

"The entire Palisades Tahoe team, including all of the first responders, extend their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of those involved in the incident. The cause of the avalanche is under investigation. For more information, please contact Placer County Sheriff's Office."

Associated Press contributed to this report.