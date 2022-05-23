u.s. & world

1 dead, 3 hurt after apparently falling 300 feet down cliff in Southern California

Firefighters found the four people 300 feet down the ocean cliff in the city of Palos Verdes Estates.
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 3 hurt after cliff rescue in Palos Verdes Estates

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. -- Southern California firefighters found one person dead and three people injured on a beach below an ocean cliff early Monday, authorities said.

Palos Verdes Estates police called the Los Angeles County Fire Department before dawn to report a person possibly "over the side" of the cliff. Firefighters found the four people 300 feet (91 meters) down the cliff, said fire dispatch supervisor Martin Rangel.

One person was dead, two had trauma and one was suffering from minor injuries, Rangel said.

The victims were only described as two females and two males. TV news helicopters showed a fire helicopter hoisting victims to rescue vehicles at the top of the cliff.

Rangel said he did not know how the incident happened.

Palos Verdes Estates is on the Palos Verdes Peninsula at the south end of Los Angeles County. A trail runs along the bluff top high above the Pacific Ocean.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiafallrescueu.s. & worldaccidentbody found
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Kate Moss expected to testify
Starbucks is leaving Russia for good
Police seek public's help in search for NYC subway shooter
Biden: Monkeypox threat doesn't rise to level of COVID-19
TOP STORIES
Former Pa. AG sent to treatment after probation violation
DC attorney general sues Mark Zuckerberg over data breach
Father puts 1,000 miles on his car to find specialty formula
Arby's is selling a fast-food staple it's never offered before
'I fought': Trevor Reed describes his survival in a Russian prison
2 men stabbed at Philly train stations, including 30th Street Station
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Kate Moss expected to testify
Show More
Teen, officer and driver injured after police chase ends in crashes
Starbucks is leaving Russia for good
Mask mandate returns to School District of Philadelphia
6 dead, multiple injured in Philadelphia weekend shootings
Police seek public's help in search for NYC subway shooter
More TOP STORIES News