34 attorneys general ask government to push generic, cheaper Remdesivir

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) -- 34 attorneys general have asked the federal government to use its authority to increase the supply and lower the price of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir.

The bipartisan coalition says the NIH and FDA have the power to license the drug to generic makers to produce more of the medication, and at a lower price.


Gilead Sciences prices the drug at $2340 per patient for wealthier countries.

It will charge U.S. patients with commercial insurance $3120 per patient, or $520 per vial.


In June, the government signed a deal with Gilead for 500,000 courses of the treatment.

However, a third of hospital pharmacy managers say they don't have enough of the drug.
