Unlimited refills? Panera Bread now offering 'subscription' coffee service

You may get your TV, movies, and music through subscription services. So, what about coffee?

Panera Bread is now offering a coffee subscription. For $8.99 a month, you can get unlimited coffee at Panera Bread locations.

You can redeem your subscription once up to every two hours with unlimited refills while you're in the cafe.

You subscribe online through Panera's website, in the subscriptions section of the Panera Bread app, or at a kiosk where available at Panera locations.

Panera Bread has been testing out the subscription service in several markets over the past few months, but is now rolling it out nationwide.
