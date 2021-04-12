Parc Rittenhouse pastry chef logs on with virtual baking classes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Baking class is now in session, and it's virtual.Abby Dahan, a decorated dessert champion, started The Bake School so you can learn classic French baking right from your own kitchen.Dahan is the Executive Pastry Chef at Parc Rittenhouse and winner of Food Network's "Chopped Sweets" 2020.Born in Paris and raised in South Jersey, she did her culinary studies and apprenticeships in Paris. Now she is bringing her expertise to anyone who wants to learn from the convenience of their own kitchen.Baking lessons can be specific items you want to learn to make, or you can sign up for a series of classes. Each session runs about two hours, and students receive a list of tools and ingredients a week in advance so they can gather everything before logging on for class.