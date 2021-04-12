FYI Philly

Parc Rittenhouse pastry chef logs on with virtual baking classes

By Natalie Jason
EMBED <>More Videos

Parc Rittenhouse pastry chef logs on with virtual baking classes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Baking class is now in session, and it's virtual.

Abby Dahan, a decorated dessert champion, started The Bake School so you can learn classic French baking right from your own kitchen.

Dahan is the Executive Pastry Chef at Parc Rittenhouse and winner of Food Network's "Chopped Sweets" 2020.

Born in Paris and raised in South Jersey, she did her culinary studies and apprenticeships in Paris. Now she is bringing her expertise to anyone who wants to learn from the convenience of their own kitchen.

Baking lessons can be specific items you want to learn to make, or you can sign up for a series of classes. Each session runs about two hours, and students receive a list of tools and ingredients a week in advance so they can gather everything before logging on for class.


The Bake School | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi phillybe localish philadelphiabe localish
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
WATCH Oct. 3 FYI Philly: Hispanic Heritage Month, Karen's farewell
Crème Brulee Bistro & Café bakes the best of France all over Philly
FYI Philly says goodbye to Karen Rogers
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News