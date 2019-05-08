Parents arraigned of 3-year-old boy found wandering at Folcroft 7-Eleven

FOLCROFT, Pa. (WPVI) -- The parents of the child found wandering alone outside a 7-Eleven in Delaware County were in court Wednesday for their arraignment.The Action Cam was there as the two were escorted inside Folcroft District Court.Police say they received a call for a 3-year-old boy found alone at the store Tuesday afternoon.The boy somehow wandered away from his parents for at least three hours.According to police, the mother was sleeping and the boy's father was cooking at the time of the incident.It's still unclear how the boy got away."I don't know how he even got out of the house, said neighbor John Allen. "I understand she might be sleeping cause she works night work, so that's the part that's mind-boggling."Child and Youth Services placed the boy and four other children in the custody of their grandmother till further notice.Meanwhile neighbors find it hard to believe this could have happen cause the parents seem like nice, decent people."I mean he's always out here working and doing things, the husband. The mother works as a nurse I believe," said Allen.The parents are facing charges of child endangerment and recklessly endangering the welfare of a child.