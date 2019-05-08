Parents arraigned of 3-year-old boy found wandering at Folcroft 7-Eleven

EMBED <>More Videos

Parents of child found wandering Delco neighborhood charged: as seen on Action News at 4 a.m., May 8, 2019

By
FOLCROFT, Pa. (WPVI) -- The parents of the child found wandering alone outside a 7-Eleven in Delaware County were in court Wednesday for their arraignment.

The Action Cam was there as the two were escorted inside Folcroft District Court.

Police say they received a call for a 3-year-old boy found alone at the store Tuesday afternoon.

The boy somehow wandered away from his parents for at least three hours.



According to police, the mother was sleeping and the boy's father was cooking at the time of the incident.
It's still unclear how the boy got away.

"I don't know how he even got out of the house, said neighbor John Allen. "I understand she might be sleeping cause she works night work, so that's the part that's mind-boggling."

Child and Youth Services placed the boy and four other children in the custody of their grandmother till further notice.

Meanwhile neighbors find it hard to believe this could have happen cause the parents seem like nice, decent people.

"I mean he's always out here working and doing things, the husband. The mother works as a nurse I believe," said Allen.

The parents are facing charges of child endangerment and recklessly endangering the welfare of a child.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
folcroft boroughpennsylvania newsmissing children
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspicious package prompts evacuations in Glassboro
Longtime Phillies exec David Montgomery dies at 72
Body cam shows officer punching, pepper spraying handcuffed mentally-ill teen
Royal baby named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor
Delco school drops words 'God Bless America' due to complaint
Mueller report: Trump invokes privilege, Barr contempt vote soon
Show More
Michigan 5th grader saves choking teacher
Uber, Lyft drivers in Philly to rally in nationwide protest
2 Delaware State Police troopers injured in crash
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Not As Warm Today
141 live cats, 59 dead cats seized from Doylestown home
More TOP STORIES News